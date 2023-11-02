RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From flowers to vegetables, Logan’s Garden Shop at Raleigh’s Seaboard Station is making sure they’re prepared for the colder months.

“We do pay attention to the weather, making sure that we’re on top of that, looking at days at a time,” said General Manager Greg Jones.

As we get closer to winter, he told CBS 17 it’s important for people to protect their plants.

For plants that are potted, Jones says make sure to bring them indoors.

“If you do have annuals that are planted in the ground, again if they’re not hearty or they’re a little bit tender, you want to cover them with a light breathable cloth. Don’t use plastic because you can actually burn them,” Jones said. “If you know that frost is coming, you want to give them a good watering so that they’re hydrated.”

Jones says pansies are a great plant to have at this time of the year because they can sustain cold weather.