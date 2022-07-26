RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the first day of school for Wake County Public Schools students approximately one month away, there are still about 400 staff openings left to fill.

District officials told CBS 17 they’re still looking to fill various positions, including bus drivers, teachers and nutrition staff.

While they are getting applications in, time is starting to run out to make hires.

“It really makes my heart sad…because without the proper education at the beginning, which is the foundation, then the world is in trouble,” Deanna Baker said.

Baker was a teacher in Wake County two decades ago.

Now, as she prepares to send her daughter to third grade, she’s concerned about the hundreds of vacancies in the district.

“My fear is the quality of the education that the children are going to receive,” Baker said. “I don’t think they are going to receive the type of education that I received as a child.”

A district representative told CBS 17 it screens every educator to ensure they are qualified, prior to teaching in Wake County Schools.

CBS 17 was told specific areas in need for classroom staff include math, science and special education.

School leaders are also searching for support staff.

“If there’s anyone interested in education, now is the proper time to choose it as your field,” Baker said.

But teacher satisfaction is also down, according to the 2022 North Carolina Teacher Working Conditions Survey.

(Teacher Working Conditions Survey of North Carolina).

Post-COVID-19 pandemic, educators in Wake County report dealing with kids who are academically months behind and need extra mental and social support.

Those rates are slightly above the state average, the survey shows.

More teachers in Wake County, compared to the state, report they plan to leave education entirely, CBS 17 found out Tuesday.

School leaders told CBS 17 that tech companies in the Triangle are recuriting educators to help them train their staff.

“I think it’s ridiculous we don’t pay our teachers. They deserve double what they’re being paid now,” Jeremy Richir, a Wake County Schools dad, said. “I think teaching should be a six-figure salary job. It’s really, really hard.”

In two weeks, district leaders will get staffing level reports from principals to see where the updated need is ahead of the school year.