With evacuations underway, locals are opening up their homes for free

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With evacuations underway due to Hurricane Dorian, people in central North Carolina are opening their homes for free to try to help people who need a place to stay.

Carla Elkins, of Raleigh, has rented out a room in her home for a few years through Airbnb. Because of the hurricane, the company has activated a program called “Open Homes,” in which hosts like Carla offer a free place to stay for evacuees, relief workers and others impacted by the storm.

“I would certainly hope someone could do it for me because not everybody can afford to go to a hotel or doesn’t have family nearby that they can go to,” she said. “I believe in karma. I believe in doing good things and, you know, I feel like you’ll be blessed if you help others.”

Airbnb has set up a website for people to easily view which locations are available to stay for no charge.

The company asks hosts to make sure a room is available for at least two nights. It’s ultimately up to the host to determine how long they’re willing to make the room available for free. The company provides reimbursements to hosts for up to $1,000,000 in property damages should they occur.

“Think about if it were you and help others,” said Elkins. “When it happens over and over and over, what are you gonna do? You can’t pick up your whole life and move sometimes.”

She said last year a young woman stayed with her for two days as Hurricane Florence impacted the state.

Patrick Johnson, who also lives in Raleigh, is making an RV available for free to people who need it.

“Some people, maybe they can afford a hotel. But, I think a lot of people who are paycheck to paycheck, that’s just not an option,” he said. “I have some gaps in the calendar, and I’d love to kind of help people out, especially after a big event like this. It’s affecting people close to home.”

Another resource for people seeking a place to stay is the app Harmany. It’s available on iOS and Android. The name comes from hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The founders said they wanted to create a way for people to help before a storm hits and to encourage people to heed evacuation orders. It launched in 2018, and the company says hundreds of hosts opened their homes to people during hurricanes Florence and Michael.

