RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thanksgiving is exactly one week away. Nonprofits in the Triangle are preparing to help people who may need assistance in getting food for their holiday meal.

According to Food Bank ENC, 213,890 people in the Raleigh area are food insecure.

For the second year, two organizations in Raleigh, Soul in a Bowl and nonprofit Woven and Friends are providing free cooked meals, as well as, items for winter this Thanksgiving.

People needing free meals and warm clothes are welcome to stop by the following four locations on Nov. 23:

Moore Square Station

The Women’s Center in downtown Raleigh

Shaw University

St. Augustine’s University

Thanksgiving meals will consist of turkey breast, baked chicken, rice, yams, dressing, green beans, rolls, and assorted pie slices. Beverages and bottled water will be available.

Items of clothing include new scarves, blankets, coats, and socks.

“Last year, we saw how much this initiative reached those in need where they are. We wanted to do more and provide warm winter items as well,” Betty Jo Howell-Jackson, owner of Woven and Friends, said. “Whoever needs a hot meal, warm winter items or just friendly faces this holiday are welcome to stop by and grab a plate.”