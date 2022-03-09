RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh residents are frustrated by the current increase in gas prices. Many are considering using the city’s transit system for transportation, which is free.

According to a report from AAA, the national average for gas is $4.25. In North Carolina, it’s $4.12. GoRaleigh is a public transit service provided by the city, and as of March 2020, the bus fares are free. But how long can these services last?

David Eatman, the Assistant Transportation Director for GoRaleigh, said it’s up to the city council.

“I think that’s gonna be one of the things that council will be deliberating and talking about as they move through the budget process this fiscal year, making decisions about the next fiscal year,” Eatman said.

The free service is currently good up until the end of June, according to Eatman. The drastic increase in gas prices isn’t impacting the city as much, but it does have them considering more feasible options.

“We’re paying higher fuel cost. We use diesel gas for about 50 percent of our fleet. That’s certainly an impact. We think we’re good. We did some smart budgeting,” Eatman said.

Drivers Eric Robles said he fills up two to three times a week just to drive back and forth to Durham.

“I’m not getting enough bang for my buck,” Robles said. “I don’t really have an option. I got to go between cities and stuff. So, I can’t really do that, and it starts adding up. I don’t even like doing the math. I just do it.”

Other drivers, like NJ Johnson, said they’re now considering riding the bus.

“I don’t really want to have to waste money on gas because I have other things that are kind of more important than that, if I can say that. And plus, it doesn’t cost me at the time because you don’t have to pay for it,” Johnson said.

However, GoRaleigh riders like David Batts, who’s been taking advantage of the free service for the past two years, said he appreciates the service

“I have a license but no car, so I am glad I am not paying the $4.19 a gallon,” he shared.

And the City of Raleigh is planning for the future in hopes of continuing the free service.

“The good news is a little over 50 percent of our fleet is already using an alternative fuel, whether that is an electric vehicle or pressed natural gas,” Eatman said.

He also said 70 percent of the fleet will be moving to low or no emissions in about 12 to 18 months.