RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With sweltering heat in the forecast, Wake County is opening five temporary cooling stations to help people find some relief.

The county says they will open at noon Wednesday.

“We continue to monitor the dangers that the summer heat can bring to those in our community,” said Josh Creighton, the county’s fire services and emergency management deputy director.

“Heat-related illness can be serious and even life-threatening, so we encourage anyone who doesn’t have a safe, cool place to seek relief to take advantage of these offerings,” he added.

Those cooling stations will be set up at the following county facilities:

Wake County Health & Human Services, 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh

Wake County Health & Human Services Center at Departure, 5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh

Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon

Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Southern Regional Center, 130 N Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina

Residents also may drop by the county’s public libraries for relief from high temperatures. The libraries will be open during the weekend.