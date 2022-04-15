RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Record inflation has become a tipping point for some families to reach out to charities for help.

Vice president of operations for the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle in Raleigh, Melvin Acosta, said the organization has seen nearly a 10 percent spike in people asking for help getting affordable, healthy food over the past month.

“Because the inflation cost is increasing and eating everybody’s pockets, now the families that are low income and already have food insecurity are unable to get the food that they need to meet the needs of their family,” Acosta said.

The U.S. Labor Department said inflation rose by another record 8.5 percent from the same time last year, driven in part by gas and food hikes.

The Inter-Faith food shuttle sees people with food insecurity daily.

In trying to meet the increased need, they have tried to ramp up their own efforts by more than 20 percent last month and partner with more retailers who donate food.

“Almost 200,000 pounds more we were able to distribute by the people that we gained because the community understood,” Acosta said.

Acosta said although financial donations have dropped off slightly, more people have come out to show support by sharing their time and talents with the charity.

“The community is also impacted by the same inflation, so when you have families who have the means to be able to donate $200 a month, (some) might only be able to donate $50,” Acosta said. “I have to say, we have seen a surge in volunteers coming to help us pack the bags, do the distributions, now that a lot of restrictions have gone down.”