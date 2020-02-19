With snow forecasted in the Triangle, residents are preparing for the worst

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With snow forecasted for the Triangle, shoppers like Brittney Hinks are preparing for the worst-case scenario.

“We’re stocking up on cereal, bread and pantry stuff because if the power goes out, you can’t rely on fridge things,” she explained.

“Ice is obviously a huge concern, so just making sure we have enough water and food so if things do shut down for a couple of days, we don’t have to leave the house.”

Most shoppers told CBS 17 they’re less concerned about supplies and more worried about the road conditions.

“We don’t really see a lot of snow, so I know I don’t really know how to drive in the snow and I’m not alone,” said Laura Watson, a Raleigh resident who said she’s looking forward to seeing snow.

After a slow start to the winter — service manager Seth McKinney told CBS 17 it’s been a busy week with drivers rushing to prep their vehicles for the snow.

He explained, “Everybody is worried about being able to have enough tread depth and make sure their tires are okay for the weather.”

Along with changing tires — McKinney said they’re making calls to check fluids, windshield wipers, and test batteries. With the abrupt change in temperature, he’s expecting calls requesting jumpstarts tomorrow.

“It’s been so warm and such a quick drop affects hem a lot,” he said.

