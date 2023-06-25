RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With summer in full swing, lifeguard staffing at Raleigh pools has improved, but there are some continued challenges.

With scorching temperatures this weekend, and with many hoping to visit their local pools, city officials are hoping to have each aquatic area at full capacity this season.

Sunday’s heat and sun brought many people to pools across Raleigh, but at Optimist Pool, the baby pool, diving area and half of the swimming lanes were closed because of staffing.

“We’ve got quite a crew here, as far as public swimmers coming in to spend some time here, and they’ve enjoyed it, we just really wish we had enough guards to be able to give them all of the amenities,” said Aaron Weaver, the city’s Aquatic Program Director.

Weaver says lifeguard numbers have improved since last year, but there’s still work to do.

“We’re very happy with that, we’re going to keep training lifeguards,” Weaver said.

The city continues to accept lifeguard applications, and on Sunday, people were being trained at Optimist Pool in an effort to continue bolstering staffing levels.

Weaver says he’s seen an influx in applications over the last several weeks with students out of school for the summer.

“We’re working through right now, trying to get those individuals, get them swim-tested and find a place where we can get them trained as lifeguards and put them in the stand,” he said.

Despite the staffing challenges, all eight of Raleigh’s pools have been able to open for the season.

“Our first and primary goal was to make sure that we had all the city of Raleigh’s pools open, and we’ve been able to meet that, and we’re just going to continue working to hire more guards so that we can keep them at full capacity,” said Weaver.

Weaver says the city provides training and certification free of charge for its lifeguards.