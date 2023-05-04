RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As we move toward the summer school break, there’s some concern about the potential for gun violence impacting our youth across the Triangle and beyond.

As a result, there are stepped up efforts being made by local authorities and an area non-profit to help try and curb gun violence.

Firearm violence isn’t just a crime problem, it’s a public health problem too affecting our communities and preventing it involves more than just the police.

Firearm violence is among one of the top causes of deaths from people between the ages of 1 and 44, according to studies.

Raleigh Chief Estella Patterson at her swearing-in ceremony.

Here in Raleigh, Police Chief Estella Patterson says the department’s latest analysis of crime data indicates 11 percent of the aggravated assaults that occurred were committed by juveniles who had access to a firearm.

Patterson also expressed concern over gun violence potentially increasing with summer approaching with its warmer weather.

“We want to mitigate that as much as possible,” Patterson said. “We want to make sure our officers are in those locations and that they’re highly visible, so we don’t have those incidents.”

But that’s just part of the solution.

“There are so many different types of firearms, so many different contexts within which they occur, whether it’s a private setting or a public setting or a school setting as well,” said Duren Banks, a senior vice president in the Justice Practice Area at RTI International. “Some of those situations have controlled access. Some do not. Some are risky situations for the public and others not.”

As a result of those various situations, it “requires a multifaceted approach,” Banks said.

In an effort to reduce firearm violence, RTI International has created a center aimed at looking at multiple solutions to firearms violence.

“We already work closely with the Raleigh Police Department, Durham Police Department, etc.,” Banks said. “We have several federally funded and privately funded foundation projects underway.

“We’re coordinating with community-based groups and police departments already to look at community violence and look at strategies for investigating and preventing firearm violence,” she said.

With the rise in school-related gun violence, educators, parents, and police all have to take a role in helping students understand the consequences.

“When you talk about kids today, what I really think about is decision-making and rational skills that are not fully developed in kids,” said Banks. “What I think it truly is, is a lack of options to address a stressor situation.”

Because the rates and types of gun violence vary across communities and age groups, there is no one-size-fits-all solution and it’s going to take coordinated efforts on a national, as well as, local level to deal with the problem.