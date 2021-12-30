With waits of nearly 5 hours this week, Wake County COVID testing halted after sites hit capacity Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Health says COVID-19 testing sites reached their capacity Thursday morning and only those with appointments were allowed.

The department is recommending alternate sites if you need to get tested Thursday. Patients started lining up shortly after 5 a.m. and traffic spilled onto Sunnybrook Road throughout the day.

Shannon McKenna was one of the first people in line well before the sun came up.

“We said ‘let’s just get up early, opens at 7, let’s get up at 5’ and there’s even people in front of us,” McKenna said.

Kevin Kilcrease and his family were in line 15 minutes before the site opened and got tested about an hour later.

“I know some people yesterday who sat in the line midday for about 4 1/2 hours,” Kilcrease said.

Wake County says patients will need to show the QR code sent to their email when registering to prove they have an appointment.