Witness counted up to 5 gunshots in Raleigh shooting that seriously injured man

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in north Raleigh.

According to authorities, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times just before 6 a.m. at the Village at Towne Center apartment complex on Triangle Heights Avenue.

Police told CBS 17 the man is in critical but stable condition.

Authorities said they are still investigating what led up to the shooting, but they did not think the shooting was random.

Police said they are still searching for the suspect.

Terena Tucker lives at the apartment complex and she said she saw the shooting happen in the parking lot.

“I heard some commotion outside and a woman scream,” Tucker said

She said she saw someone block the victim’s car in the parking lot.

“He started ramming his car into the truck trying to get away and then a gentleman just jumped out of the truck and came up to his window and just shot like five times,” Tucker said.

This is the second shooting at this apartment complex in the last two months.

On Nov. 3, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in double shooting at another building at the Village at Towne Center.

“I just feel like this is just so senseless and there are a lot of kids out here, we need more protection,” Tucker said.

Tucker said she would like to see more police in the area because she is concerned for the safety of her children and the community.

“It’s concerning because you know this is a nice neighborhood,” Tucker said. “Now you have to worry about getting shot in broad daylight.”

