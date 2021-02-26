Witnesses heard at least 6 shots before man was killed in Raleigh, 911 calls reveal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least six shots were heard by witnesses before a man was killed in Raleigh on Thursday, 911 calls reveal.

Raleigh police have identified the man as Steve Alphonso Martin, 38.

“Gunshots, it was about six gunshots. It might have been more,” one witness can be heard saying on a 911 call.

“I heard six shots. It just happened,” another witness said.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Milburnie Road just after 6:45 p.m. on Thursday. They arrived to find Martin, who had been shot.

Martin was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP.