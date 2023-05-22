RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect accused of intentionally hitting a motorcycle on N.C. State’s campus will appear in court on Thursday.

On April 25, N.C. State police said Julia Deng Johnson, 31, intentionally hit a motorcycle twice with her Mazda Miata at Partners Way and Main Campus Drive.

She was arrested on May 1 and was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run leaving the scene with property damage, and two counts of reckless driving to endanger.

Johnson initially received a $5,000 bond but on May 3, Judge M. Stevens readjusted the bond to $50,000, according to court documents.

She will have a disposition hearing on Thursday.