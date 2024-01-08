One of the men being arrested along Interstate 85 in Granville County with the stolen truck visible. Photo courtesy: Granville County Sheriff Robert Fountain.

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was among three Orange County residents who were caught in a stolen pickup truck from Wake County with a stolen gun and drugs, according to the Granville County sheriff.

The incident happened on Thursday when deputies were told a stolen truck was being driven northbound along Interstate 85 in Granville County, according to a news release from Granville County Sheriff Robert Fountain.

The stolen vehicle was a white 2022 Ram 1500 pick-up truck and deputies then moved into position to look for the truck, Fountain said.

A deputy later spotted a truck matching the description near mile marker 204.

The driver was identified as Brian Daniel Skeslock with passengers Brandon Luther Andrews and Casey Leigh Ellis, the news release said.

Skeslock was involved in a Durham County break-in earlier in the day in which the gun was stolen, Fountain said.

“Upon the search of the pickup truck, a firearm, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and other items that were consistent to the breaking and entering were discovered,” the sheriff said in the news release.

Mathews had three existing felony warrants from Wake County and Greenville, South Carolina. Skeslock also had seven existing felony warrants out of Durham County, Wake County, and Orange County.

In the Granville County incident that day, Skeslock was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony identity theft, and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

Andrews was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm.

Ellis, Andrews and Skeslock were all cited with a charge of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia while Skeslock was also charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to .5 ounces.

Skeslock was held in the Granville County Jail on a $180,000 secured bond. Andrews was held on a $41,000 secured bond while Ellis was released from custody.