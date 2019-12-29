Woman among the 1st Wake Tech grads turns 95

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major milestone is approaching for Pauline Tucker in Raleigh.

Tucker was one of the first graduates at what is now known as Wake Technical Community College.

She earned a diploma in the medical laboratory assistant program when she was 40-years-old.

Saturday she celebrated her birthday with family, friends and fellow Wake Tech classmates.

CBS 17 asked Tucker what the secret is to looking so good at 95.

“Since I received salvation, I learned how to follow his command. He said ‘if you follow my command, I will be with you until the end of the age’,” Tucker said.

Tucker told CBS 17 going back to school at Wake Tech was a huge turning point and blessing in her life.

Tucker one of the first nine students to earn a diploma when classes were held at Wake Memorial Hospital, which is now WakeMed.

