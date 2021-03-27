Woman and 2 men shot in east Raleigh

Police at the Wake Inn after three people were shot Saturday night. Photo by Tom Swift/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and two men were shot in east Raleigh Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported at 8:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue, which is near Sunnybrook Road, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman and man who were shot, the news release said. They were taken to a hospital after suffering serious injuries.

A third victim, a man, walked into a nearby hospital. The shooting took place about a block from WakeMed at the Wake Inn.

“Officers and detectives are at the scene conducting an investigation,” police said in the news release.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.