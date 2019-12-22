RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man died in a single-car crash in Raleigh Sunday morning, police say.
The wreck happened around 3 a.m. on Millbrook Road near the intersection with North Hills Drive, according to police.
The wreck involved a 2003 Nissan car that was traveling 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to a Raleigh police report.
The car left the road, hit a curb and then a tree, the report said. The car then caught fire.
Sarah Beth Dudley, 30, and Jacob Shawn Barrett, both of Raleigh died in the wreck, according to the report.
At least one person in the car was ejected. According to the crash report, Barrett was driving.
- Colts blow past Carolina 38-6 as Panthers record 7th straight loss
- Man lying in road dies after he’s hit by car in Cumberland County, troopers say
- Young woman dies after car hits tree in Durham
- Woman and man die in single-car crash in Raleigh
- 35 injured in 63-vehicle pileup on bridge in eastern Virginia
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now