Woman and man seriously wounded in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man were seriously injured in a shooting in Raleigh Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 8:50 p.m. at 428 Lansing Street, which is in a neighborhood off Poole Road, just east of Raleigh Boulevard, according to Raleigh police.

The woman and man wounded in the shooting were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Police were seen along Lansing Street with crime scene tape up, closing the road in the 400 block.

There was no word about any suspects. No other details were released.

Detectives are leading a follow-up investigation and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP