Woman and man taken to hospital after each hit by cars in 2 incidents minutes apart in Raleigh

CBS 17 photo of after the incident along E. Millbrook Road at Green Drive.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man were taken to area hospitals after they were both hit by cars in separate incidents just minutes apart in Raleigh Saturday afternoon, police said.

The first incident was reported at the North Hills shopping center around 3:20 p.m. along Lassiter Mill Road at Pamlico Drive, Raleigh police said.

Police said a woman was hit by a car just outside Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The 80-year-old woman stepped into traffic while not in a crosswalk, police said.

She was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

About 20 minutes later, a man was hit by a car along East Millbrook Road at Green Drive, police said.

The man was thrown about 15 feet when he was hit by the vehicle. He appeared to be near a crosswalk when hit, but the incident is under investigation, according to police.

The man, who is expected to recover, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The drivers of both vehicles involved in the incidents remained at the scene after the pedestrians were hit.

Police said that it appeared charges were unlikely against the drivers in each incident.