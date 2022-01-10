Woman and man taken to hospital after shooting near downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man were taken to a nearby hospital after they were shot near downtown Raleigh Monday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 10:20 p.m. in the 500 block of East Edenton Street, according to Raleigh police.

The initial call was about gunfire heard in the area, which is east of downtown. But when police arrived, they found the victims who were injured from a shooting, police said.

There is no word about the extent of the injuries.

“Officers and detectives are currently on scene conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances of this incident,” Raleigh police said in a news release.

Police said they did not have information about a possible suspect.

No other details were released.

Police said anyone who might have information about the shooting is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.