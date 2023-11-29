WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A 24-year-old woman was charged in connection to an incident last month where two children in Wake Forest were sent to the hospital after ingesting THC gummies, deputies said.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of Dr. Calvin Jones Highway on Oct. 30 to assist EMS regarding two children who “ingested an unknown substance,” according to a news release.

It was determined by deputies that the incident happened in the 1020 block of Fairlong Road in Wake Forest.

The children and a family member were on their way to the hospital when EMS and deputies met them. The children were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office arrested 24-year-old Sydney G. Stoker for two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.