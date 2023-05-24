FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman has been arrested and given a $10,000 bond after making a false mass violence threat against a Wake County middle school, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Danielle Symone Ward, 27, was arrested Tuesday after making the threat against Herbert Akins Middle School on Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

“On May 19, just after 3:00 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a threat of mass violence against Herbert Akins Middle School,” the sheriff’s office said. “Through a detailed investigation, deputies were able to identify the woman believed to have made the threat. Deputies located Danielle Symone Ward and interviewed her about the incident.”

After the interview, Ward was charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

CBS 17 has inquired if Ward is a parent or what relationship she has with the middle school.