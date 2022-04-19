RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The window of a Raleigh church was shattered by what police believed to be a Molotov cocktail earlier this month.

On Monday, the suspect was charged and taken to jail.

Naila Sheree Whetstone (Wake County Detention Center).

Naila Sheree Whetstone, 44, has been charged with burning a church/religious building and was transported to the Wake County Detention Center, police said Monday.

Molotov cocktails are a form of homemade weapon, typically thrown by had and made out of a glass bottle filled with flammable substances and equipped with a fuse.

The incident happened a little more than two weeks prior to Whetstone’s arrest, on April 2, at the Body of Christ Church on Spring Forest Road in northeast Raleigh.

The church was unoccupied at the time the reported Molotov cocktail was thrown into the church building and the Raleigh Fire Department was on the scene to extinguish the fire, officials said.

It is unclear what portion of the church was impacted and the severity of any damages.

Body of Christ Church of Raleigh, NC. (WNCN photo/Lillian Donahue)

CBS 17 has reached out to the Body of Christ Church for comment but has not heard back.