GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has been arrested for shooting and killing a man in Garner, police said Wednesday morning.

Officers said 27-year old Patee Lachelle Bell, of Garner, was arrested and charged with murder.

The incident was reported as “shots fired” around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon on the 400 block of Kentucky Avenue, according to the Garner Police Department.

When officers arrived, a man was dead outside the apartments in the area, police said.

There were more than 10 Garner police units at the scene at the Sandlin Branch apartments.

A group of apartments was blocked off by crime scene tape.

Police plan to release additional information Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.