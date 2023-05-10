GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has been arrested for shooting and killing a man in Garner, police said Wednesday morning.
Officers said 27-year old Patee Lachelle Bell, of Garner, was arrested and charged with murder.
The incident was reported as “shots fired” around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon on the 400 block of Kentucky Avenue, according to the Garner Police Department.
When officers arrived, a man was dead outside the apartments in the area, police said.
There were more than 10 Garner police units at the scene at the Sandlin Branch apartments.
A group of apartments was blocked off by crime scene tape.
Police plan to release additional information Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.