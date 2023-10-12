CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Cary on Wednesday night, according to Cary police.

The shooting took place around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Police responded to Amberwood at Lochmere Apartments, where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Melisa Fanchon Ramisetti-Pettaway, 34, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

She is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond, and is scheduled to make her first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.