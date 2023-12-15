RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A water rescue near Crabtree Valley Mall on Thursday ended with a woman arrested for stealing Gucci sunglasses, according to Raleigh police and arrest warrants.

Around 5:18 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department were called to 4325 Glenwood Ave. to assist in a water rescue.

According to police, a woman had shoplifted from Sunglass Hut at Crabtree Valley Mall and jumped into a creek near the area to evade police.

Police said the suspect, Tanya Montana Hathcock, 33, remained in the water and refused to leave. With assistance from a local fire department, she was taken out of the creek.

Arrest warrants state Hathcock stole Gucci sunglasses worth $595 from Sunglass Hut at Crabtree Valley Mall. The warrant also stated that the offense was committed after Hathcock was convicted of at least four previous misdemeanor larcenies between 2013 and 2022.

She was charged with felony habitual larceny and received no bond pending a first appearance.