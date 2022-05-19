WNCN photo/Virgil Price

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman is the second person arrested after a deadly shooting killed one person Tuesday night at the Lakes Apartment Complex, police said.

Deja Mone Simmons, 26, has been charged with murder Thursday afternoon for the shooting death of 22-year-old Geovanni Emilio Valerio, the Raleigh Police Department said.

Officers originally charged Rodney Vaughn Stotts Jr., 27, for murder on Wednesday after investigators and a homicide unit remained on scene at the complex and in the block of 6600 Lakes Drive overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Rodney Vaughn Stotts Jr. (RPD)

Police said officers located Valerio upon arrival and transported him to a nearby hospital in an initial release Wednesday, but he did not survive his injuries.

Stotts Jr., and now Simmons, have both been transported to the Wake County Detention Center without incident.