RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police continue to investigate an assault at John Chavis Memorial Park. Officers said suspects, in their teens, robbed and injured an 18-year-old woman.

A 911 call came in just after 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

“When I first saw it, there were two people who were near her. One person looked like he was hitting her,” said a witness who spoke with CBS 17. The witness said he was visiting family during the holiday weekend and was at the park with his five-year-old grandson.

The family said the attack happened near the entrance of the parking lot and were able to see the woman go down. He added, “They hit her. She fell down on the ground. The person tried to grab a bag or a purse or something… But they hit her pretty good and finally, she gave up. The person that had the bag ran and jumped in the car.”

After witnessing the attack, the family said some people rushed over to help and called 911. During the 911 call, a man said the woman had been hit with a wooden bat.

On the phone, the witness told CBS 17, “It was scary, to be honest with you, and to see this happen. I’m very nervous about if that’s going to happen around where little kids, where my grandson is playing at the playground.”

According to an incident report, the woman had a purse, wallet and passport stolen. Raleigh police said she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers believe the attack was not random and that the suspects may have known each other.

In the past year, Raleigh police have had five assault calls at Chavis Park including one fight involving multiple juveniles. Officers said most of these incidents happened in the evening or early morning hours.

Police said Chavis Park continues to be a safe place for people to bring their families and children to, but they also encourage everyone to keep themselves safe while at parks or on Raleigh’s greenways.

Patrons should be aware of their surroundings

The use of headphones is discouraged

Patrons are encouraged to walk or jog with a companion

Hide your belongings, lock your car, and take your keys

Officers said the case continues to be an active investigation and they are following up on leads. If anyone has any information, they’re asked to contact Crimestoppers at 919-996-1193.