RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was burned in a house fire that displaced three people in northeast Raleigh Saturday night, fire officials said.

The fire was reported just before 9:05 p.m. at 1925 Shadow Glen Dr., which is in the Hedingham neighborhood off North New Hope Road, according to Raleigh Fire Batallion Chief Robert Hodge.

When fire crews arrived, flames were coming out of the attached garage, Hodge said.

A woman who lives at the home was burned on her arm during the blaze, but Hodge said it was a “minor injury.”

The fire was contained to the garage, but there was smoke damage to the rest of the two-level home, he said.

About 35 firefighters responded to the blaze. No cars were parked in the garage at the time of the fire, Hodge said.

The displaced residents were offered Red Cross assistance, but made alternate housing arrangments on their own, he said.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, according to Hodge.