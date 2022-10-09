RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a woman is being charged after a man was hurt in an accidental shooting Saturday night.

At about 10:22 p.m., officer said they were called to a home on the 5000 block of Dorcas St. in a neighborhood near the fairgrounds.

They said they found a man who was hurt with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was not taken to the hospital, according to information from police.

Investigators said the shooting was accidental.

A woman has been charged in the shooting, but police have not release her name or what she is charged with.

This is a developing story. Check back for information.