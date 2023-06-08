APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting in April in which an SBI officer was involved.

Siomara Maribel Sibrian, 21, of Pittsboro, is charged with two counts of felony larceny and one count of possession of a stolen firearm as a result of this investigation, Apex police said Thursday.

Around 1:30 p.m. on April 11, officers responded to the Academy Sports + Outdoors store at 1151 Pine Plaza Drive in reference to a shooting.

There they found a man, later identified as 18-year-old Dayve Rafael Sanchez, was found on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound when officers arrived.

That gunshot, police said, came from the gun of an officer with the State Bureau of Investigation who was outside the store and on duty at the time. That officer was later identified as 29-year-old Denzel Ward.

Before that, Sanchez was with Sibrian, inside the sporting goods store.

Police said Sibrian had “allegedly grabbed some, a box of ammunition that was sitting on the counter display and stole the box of ammunition and ran out the store.”

After they left the store, police said Sibrian and Ward got into a fight in the parking lot.

Ward had made a purchase at the store and was pushing a shopping cart toward his car when the reported shoplifting took place. At that point, the agent ran over to intervene, police said.

That’s when a fight between Sibrian and Ward broke out.

Police said during the fight, Ward fired his gun, killing Sanchez.

Investigators said they found an AR-15 next to Sanchez on the ground. It’s unclear if the rifle was pointed at Ward during the fight.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office’s website also showed Sibrian is charged with resisting a public officer, flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, and failure to appear. Total secured bond amount for her was set at $51,500. Her next court date is scheduled for Friday.