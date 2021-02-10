Woman charged in Garner teen’s murder has bond revoked

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old who was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a Garner teen in August has had her bond revoked, the Wake County district attorney confirmed.

Veronica Lee Baker

Keyshara Michelle Deans, 19, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with felony accessory after the fact to murder following the death of Veronica Baker.

Deans received a $1,015,000 secured bond for multiple charges, some of which dated back to June and were not related to Baker’s murder, according to arrest records.

Deans’ arrest warrant says that she drove another suspect from the scene of the murder in order for him to evade capture.

One of the conditions of Deans’ bond was that she was to have no contact with codefendants in the Baker murder case.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Deans violated that no-contact order and had her bond revoked on Tuesday.

Baker, 17, was found dead in a car in the parking lot of the Bojangles’ at 3920 Jones Sausage Road.

Three other arrests were made in her death.

Nezyiha Zamir Collins, 19, and Tyreek Qumay Rodgers, 18, were also charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Devin Cordell Jones, 17, was charged with murdering Baker, arrest records show.