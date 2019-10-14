Woman charged in Greensboro kidnapping was also wanted in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) – The 22-year-old woman who is charged with kidnapping a 3-year-old last week in Greensboro was also wanted out of Wake County, court documents say.

N’denezsia Monique Lancaster is charged with first-degree kidnapping in the abduction of Ahlora Lindiment on Oct. 9.

N’denezsia Monique Lancaster

She is being held under a $1 million bond for the kidnapping charge.

An arrest warrant says Lancaster is listed as living in an apartment on Woodbend Drive off Six Forks Road in Raleigh.

The Guilford County jail shows Lancaster is also facing an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill charge.

That charge is unrelated to the kidnapping and stems from an incident in Greensboro where she is accused of using a box cutter to cut a man’s wrist.

Also listed is an order for arrest out of Wake County. She received a $1,000 secured bond for that arrest order. The exact charge she faces out of Wake County was not immediately available.

Ahlora was reported abducted at 6:33 p.m. on Oct. 9 from 2411 Phillips Ave., near Claremont Homes Apartments.

At 8:18 p.m. Oct. 10, Greensboro police received a call on the tip line that a girl, believed to be Ahlora, was at the Words of Faith Christian Center on Dillard Street.

Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment

Police said Ahlora was playing at a playground near an apartment complex and the suspect was around that playground and interacted with multiple adults and children.

“[The suspect] interacted with some adults, she interacted with multiple children in what was defined as a suspicious way,” Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Scott said Ahlora was seen leaving the playground with the suspect.

Lindiment was safely located on Thursday and reunited with her family.

Heartwarming video posted to Facebook shows Ahlora’s stepmom welcoming home the 3-year-old.

Lancaster was arrested Oct. 11 after someone recognized her from images released by Greensboro police.

A motive behind the abduction has not been released.

