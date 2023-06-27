Christina Matos in a photo from her family.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has been charged with accessory after the fact relating to the death of a woman that happened over two years ago, according to a grand jury indictment.

Kailey Lynch-Firicano, 21, was charged on Monday with accessory to murder and felony obstruction of justice for the death of Christina Matos.

According to the indictments, between April 3-5, 2023, Lynch-Firicano knowingly assisted Erick Hernandez-Mendez, by deleting content from electronic devices, lying to police and attempting to help him escape arrest.

Matos was killed April 4, 2021 and according to the death certificate, she died from “multiple stab wounds” to her neck.

Hernandez-Mendez was charged April 9, 2021 and could face the death penalty or life without parole if found guilty.

CBS 17 previously reported that Hernandez-Mendez and Matos had been married for less than a week before her death, and even attended her vigil service.

A marriage license showed that they were married on March 29, 2021 in Wake County.

Lynch-Firicano received a $1 million bond for obstructing justice charge and no bond for accessory after the fact.