Woman charged with abusing 4-year-olds at Holly Springs Goddard School, warrants say

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 52-year-old woman was arrested earlier this month after she was charged with abusing three different children at the Goddard School in Holly Springs, arrest warrants show.

Megan Mortimer Wheeler, of Apex was arrested January 17 on three charges of misdemeanor assault on a child under the age of 12, court records show.

Wheeler is accused of assaulting three different 4-year-olds at the school located on Earp Street in Holly Springs.

Arrest warrants say Wheeler grabbed a 4-year-old by the arms, lifted him up and slammed him down into a classroom chair.

That same court document says Wheeler grabbed a different 4-year-old boy by the arms to pull him out of line before pushing him down into a classroom chair.

She is also accused of “striking” a 4-year-old on the hand, court documents say.

Wheeler’s position at the school was not immediately available.

She was given a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court February 13.

CBS 17 reached out to the Goddard School corporate office in Pennsylvania for comment but have not heard back.

