RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was charged with attempted murder and arson after an incident stemming from “altercations” at a Raleigh nightclub, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night.

Courtney Alexis McClelland, 26, was charged with first-degree arson and two counts of attempted murder.

Deputies determined she threatened to harm the victims during the nightclub altercation. Then, a few hours later, “a crime was committed” at a residence in Zebulon on Sonnie Clay Lane. The crime was “directly connected to the threats” made by McClelland, sheriff’s office spokesperson Eric Curry said in a news release.

The Zebulon residence is the former home of a family member of both victims, the release said.

McClelland was arrested Monday. Records show the incident happened on Monday.

CBS 17 asked for elaboration regarding what specifically happened to lead to McClelland being charged with arson and attempted murder, but was told the sheriff’s office would not be releasing additional information.