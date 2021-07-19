Woman charged with DWI after crashing into barrier at Holly Springs Target, officials say

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Holly Springs woman was charged with DWI after running into — and onto — a barrier in front of a Target store Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 3 p.m. at the store at 100 Grand Hill Place, according to Holly Springs spokesman Mark Andrews.

Michele Mollica Wright

Photos from the scene showed a black sedan on its front end while also balanced atop of a large red ball, which is typically used as barriers around Target stores.

Michele Mollica Wright, 49, was charged with reckless driving and DWI, Andrews said.

The incident happened when Wright was backing her car out, but over-accelerated and went over the ball, according to Andrews.

Wright was able to get out safely after rescue crews managed to stabilize the car, Andrews said.

No one was injured.