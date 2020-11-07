Woman charged with DWI after Wendell man dies in Raleigh crash, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died when a driver of an Audi sports sedan was driving recklessly and was speeding, triggering a crash Saturday morning, police said.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Spring Forest Road and Green Road.

According to police, witnesses reported an Audi was being driven recklessly and approached Green Road at a high rate of speed. Police later estimated the Audi was traveling at 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.

A Mitsubishi was turning onto Green Road when it was hit by the Audi.

A man and a woman in the Audi were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A man driving the Mitsubishi was transported with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Juan Carlos Benitez Jamies of Wendell, who was driving the Mitsubishi, later died, police said.

Tayler Nicole McElroy, 28, who was driving the 2016 Audi, was charged with DWI, felony death by vehicle and felony serious injury by vehicle.

The Audi later caught fire and was gutted by flames.

The crash remains under investigation.