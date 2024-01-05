WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man died in a wrong-way crash last week and a Wake Forest woman has been charged in the wreck, officials said Friday.

The crash was reported on Dec. 28 around 10:50 p.m. along Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1 near Club Villas Drive, according to a news release from the town of Wake Forest.

Northbound U.S. 1 was closed for four hours because of the three-car crash.

Waleed Mohamed Abdelsattar, 47, died in the wreck.

The crash happened when a woman was driving southbound along a northbound lane of Capital Boulevard/US 1 when her vehicle collided with Abdelsattar’s car.

Kristen Hellier, 47, is facing charges of DWI and felony death by motor vehicle, officials said.

“She remains hospitalized and will be served once released from the hospital,” Wake Forest Spokesman Bill Crabtree said in a news release.

Crabtree also said the investigation is still underway.

“We are following up on leads that the suspect may have been at local bars,” he said in an email to CBS 17.

Officials said anyone who has information about the suspect or the crash should contact the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150.