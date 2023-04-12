RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash that took place after two women had been street racing in Raleigh on Friday has turned fatal.

Raleigh police said Jocelynn Morrison, 24, and Jada Ballen, 25, were racing eastbound on Centennial Parkway toward Lake Wheeler Road moments before the crash at about 2:23 a.m.

Police said Morrison lost control and sideswiped Ballen’s car, causing both cars to leave the roadway to the next and travel through the grass median.

They said Ballen gained control of her car and stopped on the other side of Lake Wheeler Road.

Morrison’s car continues across the Lake Wheeler intersection, left the roadway, and hit a tree, according to a release from the police department. It said the car then spun and hit another tree before coming to a rest.

Morrison had been taken to a nearby hospital from the scene where she has since been pronounced dead.

Ballen had been arrested and charged with felony serious injury by vehicle on Friday. As of Tuesday, that charge was upgraded to felony death by vehicle.