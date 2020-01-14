Woman, child injured, man arrested after chase ends in crash in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 20-year-old was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a short chase ended with a crash in Knightdale, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 3 p.m., a deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop at Highway 264 and Wendell Falls Parkway. The suspect, Austin Christopher Williams, sped away, leading toa chase onto Interstate 540, the release said.

Williams took the Knightdale Boulevard exit and ended up colliding with another car. He fled on foot and was later apprehended without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman driving the second vehicle and the child in it were taken to WakeMed with minor injuries, the release said.

Williams was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

