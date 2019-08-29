Woman cited after hitting couple walking with child on Wake County road, Zebulon police say

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was cited and released after police say she hit two pedestrians walking with a child on the side of a Zebulon road on Thursday morning, according to a news release.

Stacey Bryner, 29, of Wilson, was cited for failure to maintain lane after Zebulon police say she hit a 25-year-old man and 27-year-old woman who were walking along the side of a road with a 6-year-old girl.

Police responded to the 1800-block of Zebulon Road at 6:24 a.m. in reference to multiple pedestrians being struck by a vehicle.

The suspect vehicle, a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse, was going northbound on Zebulon Road when the driver struck the couple who were walking southbound off the shoulder of the road, police said.

The male victim was wearing a functioning head light at the time of the collision. Both he and the female victim were transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The 6-year-old girl was able to escape with only minor scrapes.

Police said Bryner “was uninjured [and] stayed on scene and was cooperative” with them. After completing the investigation, she was cited and released.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now