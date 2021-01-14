Woman crashes vehicle trying to avoid man fleeing from police, Wake deputies say

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken into custody after failing to stop for a Wake County deputy, but not before a vehicle crash near the scene.

Deputies asid that shortly after 8 p.m., a vehicle was observed crossing the double yellow line on Rock Service Station Road near Old Stage Road.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but after determining it was a safety issue, the chase was ended.

A few miles down on Old Stage Road, the driver of the vehicle lost control and flipped his car, then got out and tried to run away, deputies said.

While the man was going to Rock Service Station Road, said that a vehicle driven by a woman going the opposite direction tried to avoid the man and ended up crashing. The woman was not hurt.

Deputies said the man was soon caught and taken into custody.

“It could’ve been a whole lot worse,” an investigator at the scene told CBS 17.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Deputies said they are unsure why the man fled the scene.