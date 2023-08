RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman has died from injuries sustained during a July shooting in southwest Raleigh, police say.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, 40-year-old Quintana Lee was one of three people taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds following the shooting on the 2000 block of Orchard Hollow Lane back on July 12.

Lee died from her wounds on Monday, police say.

A 17-year-old juvenile has been taken into custody and charged with murder, Raleigh police say.