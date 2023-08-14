CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is dead and another driver remains in critical condition Monday after a weekend crash on US 1 involving three vehicles, according to the Cary Police Department.

At about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers said they were called to US 1 southbound near US 64 in reference to a three-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they said one of the drivers died at the scene.

On Monday, the police department identified her as 49-year-old Charity Ragland, of Henderson.

The other two drivers were taken to the hospital, where one of them remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition, and the other was treated for minor injuries and released, according to the police department.

Investigators said they believe the crash happened when one of the drivers traveling north mistakenly entered the southbound lanes of US 1 and drove the wrong way.

They said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and are awaiting toxicology reports.

After the crash, police said they remained at the scene for hours to investigate.

(NCDOT)

They said all southbound lanes of US 1 were diverted onto US 64 while they completed their investigation.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash scene cleared at 7:11 a.m.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.