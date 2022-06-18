RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died and three other people were injured after a vehicle crash ended with the vehicle engulfed in flames in Raleigh early Saturday.

The wreck happened around 4 a.m. Saturday along North Raleigh Boulevard near Millbank Street, according to Raleigh police.

The victims in the wreck were all adults, Raleigh police said.

Officials said two men and another woman were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

There were no other vehicles involved in the wreck. No other details were released about the crash.

“The cause of the crash remains under investigation,” Raleigh police spokesman Jason Borneo said in a news release to CBS 17.