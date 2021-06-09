Woman dies after being hit by train in Apex, officials say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — An 18-year-old woman died after officials say she was hit by a train while walking with another person Tuesday night in Apex, Wake County EMS District Chief Joe McLean tells CBS 17.

Officials from multiple agencies including Apex police, Apex fire, and Wake County EMS, responded to an area near Windy Road in Apex around 10:17 p.m. Tuesday night after reports of someone being hit by a train.

According to McLean, two people, the woman, and a teenage boy were walking on the tracks when an Amtrak train bound for Miami with 122 passengers on board struck the woman. Officials say she died at the scene.

The teenage boy was not hurt, McLean told CBS 17.

None of the passengers on board the train were injured.

There is no word on why the pair was on the train tracks.