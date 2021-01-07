Woman dies after being shot multiple times in North Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman died after she was shot multiple times in North Raleigh, police said.

The victim, identified as 56-year-old Andrea Elizabeth Lucas, was taken to WakeMed following the shooting. Police said she died as a result of her injuries.

The shooting happened just after 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday along the 4700 block of Mallory Court.

When police arrived, officers found Lucas suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP.