CARY, N.C. (WNCN)–A woman died in a Cary house fire and two firefighters were injured, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to the house fire call around 11 p.m. Monday night. This happened in the 300 block of Dunhagan Place.

Officials said a woman was in the house when the fire started, and officials said she later died.

Two firefighters had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, according to officials.

The woman’s name has not been released yet.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

